Bidding for IPL TV, digital rights goes past Rs 42,000 cr

MUMBAI: The IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has gone past Rs 42,000 crore and is expected to go even higher as per sources in BCCI.

This is nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017. The details of who bid what are yet to come but the value for per match TV, and digital rights value have surpassed Rs 100 crore mark.

The process has been divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region.

There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.