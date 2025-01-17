SEIAA grants environmental clearance for Kalaignar International Convention Centre along Chennai's ECR

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance for the construction of the Kalaignar International Convention Centre, a state-of-the-art sports and exhibition facility, on the East Coast Road here.

The construction work is likely to begin once the Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) grants its clearance.

According to the PWD officials, the proposed stadium, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026, will be built on a sprawling 5 lakh square feet area in the Muttukadu area, at an estimated cost of Rs 525 crore.

According to official sources, the stadium complex will feature a range of modern amenities, including a 5,000-seat conference hall, which will be built at a cost of Rs 102 crore.

The conference hall will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and amenities, making it an ideal venue for international conferences, seminars, and corporate events.

In addition, an exhibition hall with a capacity to accommodate 10,000 people will be constructed at a cost of Rs 172 crore.

The exhibition hall will provide a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and artisans to showcase their products and services, promoting economic growth and development.

The stadium complex will also feature meeting halls, a stadium, and other amenities, which will be built at a cost of Rs 108 crore.

Also, an open-air stadium, restaurants, and parking facilities for 10,000 vehicles will also be part of the project.

To ensure seamless accessibility and connectivity, the PWD will undertake external works, including road facilities, perimeter walls, and entrance gates, at a cost of Rs 105 crore.