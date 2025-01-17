Celebration of ‘Devi’, Mahabs to host Mohiniyattam exponent

CHENNAI: Rekha Raju, a celebrated exponent of Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam, will perform today at 7.45 pm at the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram. Rekha’s journey in dance began at the age of three when her mother, Jayalakshmi Raghavan, recognised her talent and enrolled her under the tutelage of the renowned dance guru, Padmini Ramachandran. Balancing academics and the arts, Rekha earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration while simultaneously pursuing a Master’s in Performing Arts. Though a chartered accountant by profession, Rekha’s passion for classical dance led her to make it her full-time career.

For the Mahabalipuram festival, Rekha will present a theme centered around Devi. The performance will feature a duet of Mohiniyattam, by Rekha, and Bharatanatyam, by her students. Through this, she will bring to life the divine qualities of goddesses Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Durga, showcasing how the goddess is a source of life, a fierce protector who vanquishes demons, and a nurturing mother who cares for all. As Rekha puts it, “Devi is a celebration of the goddess’s multifaceted power - her role as a life-giver, protector, destroyer of evil, and loving mother.”