Suspect armed, dangerous, says official on mass shootings in US city of Lewiston, Maine

MAINE: Police has launched an "intensive manhunt" for the suspect gunman involved in the shootings on Wednesday night at a restaurant and a bowling alley in the US city of Lewiston, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael J Sauschuck said. The official said that police identified Robert Card, 40, as a "person of interest" in the shooting, adding he should be "considered armed and dangerous."

At approximately 6.56 Wednesday evening, "a couple of shooting incidents" occurred here with multiple casualties in Lewiston, Sushchucuk told a press conference. "Police are currently searching for a Robert R Card. He is considered armed and dangerous. A vehicle involved in this incident was located in Lisbon (a town in Maine, United States.)... We are also checking with the residents in Lisbon," he said.

He added, "We have literally 100s of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Robert Card, who again is a person of interest and a person of interest only, and we'll continue to gather information so that we can bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seek prosecution down the road."

Sauschuck said that a 'reunification location' was opened at Auburn Middle School for families who are still looking for loved ones or would like to report information they may have about the shootings. He said further, "I would also let you know that we have created a reunification location and that would be at the Auburn Middle School.

So in the neighbouring community of Auburn at 38 Falcon Drive. When I say reunification Center or location, what that means is that if somebody has a question or they have a concern, they can't find a loved one. They believe that a friend or a family member may be involved in what occurred here tonight in Lewiston and that they could respond to that location. We will have some of our behavioural health liaison counsellors on site, and we'll also be providing information as it becomes available to us."

The Lewiston, Maine Police Department have released a picture of the suspect involved in the mass shooting that has left nearly 22 dead and over 50 injured.

According to the Police, "Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. The suspect, Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts."

The suspect is not yet in custody and an active manhunt is underway. Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the alleged gunman on Facebook Wednesday evening, asking for identification help via messenger or email. The sheriff's office released images of a "suspect for identification."

The person was seen holding a high-powered assault-style rifle. Maine's Governor Janet Mills posted on X that she was aware of the situation and urging "all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials."

"We are encouraging all businesses to lock down or close while we investigate," the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said earlier Wednesday evening.

To control the ongoing situation, the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has started coordinating with the Maine police and authorities and also showed its support to assist with any needed resources.

FBI added, "We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police."

Earlier, the Maine state police also posted on X, "There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, please call 911."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden was briefed on what's known so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston. The White House said President Biden spoke by phone individually to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston, Maine and offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack.

The mass shooting incident was reported after shots were fired at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday (local time).