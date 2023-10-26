Begin typing your search...

US: At least 16 killed, over 50 wounded in mass shooting in Maine

Meanwhile, Maine State Police have asked residents to shelter in place as the situation is ongoing

ByANIANI|26 Oct 2023 2:12 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-26 02:22:50.0  )
US: At least 16 killed, over 50 wounded in mass shooting in Maine
X

Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MAINE: At least 16 people were killed while 50 others were injured in a multiple shooting incident at Lewiston, Maine in the United States, CNN reported on Thursday.

According to CNN, the shootings happened at a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday night (local time).

Meanwhile, Maine State Police have asked residents to shelter in place as the situation is ongoing. Further details are awaited.

WorldLewistonMaineMaine State Policemass shootingsCounty Sheriff's Officeenforcement sources
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X