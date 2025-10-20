Sri Lankan President's festival message in Tamil calls for unity

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday extended his warm Deepavali greetings to Hindus across the world through a message issued in Tamil.

In his greeting, the President said that Deepavali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness. He noted that the festival serves as a reminder for all communities to unite in the spirit of peace, compassion, and brotherhood.

"Just as the light of a single lamp can dispel darkness, each of us has the power to contribute to harmony and understanding in society," the President said in his message. He also emphasised the importance of tolerance and mutual respect, stating that diversity is a strength that must be cherished and protected.

President Dissanayake further said that Deepavali represents the essence of faith, hope, and renewal, values that transcend borders and bind humanity together. He urged citizens of Sri Lanka and the global Tamil diaspora to celebrate the festival with a sense of unity and gratitude, upholding the spirit of togetherness that Deepavali embodies.

The Lankan President expressed his sincere wishes for happiness, prosperity, and peace to all families celebrating Deepavali, reaffirming Sri Lanka's commitment to harmony among all communities.