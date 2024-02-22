Begin typing your search...

Several PTI-backed candidates managed to secure wins in the polls and have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure reserved seats

PTI to hold intra-party elections on March 3
Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to hold intra-party polls on March 3. Previous intra-party polls were declared unconstitutional by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the order was upheld by the Supreme Court, Dawn reported.

The Supreme Court had stripped PTI of its electoral symbol bat, forcing hundreds of party members to contest the February 8 general elections as independent candidates.

Several PTI-backed candidates managed to secure win in the polls and have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure reserved seats.


