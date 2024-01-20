Pakistan Election Commission begins issuing postal ballots ahead of general polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday began the process of providing postal ballot papers ahead of the upcoming general elections, Geo News reported.

As per the ECP order, all eligible individuals will complete the process of casting their votes by January 22 through the postal ballot paper.

Geo News reported that the application form for the postal ballot can be downloaded from the electoral authority website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, the voter shall then send his vote to the District Returning Officer (DRO) as per the prescribed time.

General elections in Pakistan are set to take place on February 8 for which the ECP's preparations are in full swing with the electoral body looking to ensure foolproof arrangements across the country.

To ensure strict security measures in place ahead of the polls, the ECP issued its "Code of Conduct for Security Personnel", warning them against bias while being on election duty.

The ECP's protocol, which excludes the Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, directs the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to perform their duties in accordance with the law and within the confines of the mandate assigned to the police.

Geo News reported that the security personnel, deployed for the printing and transport of ballot papers along with the polling bags, will perform their duties under Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan, Section 5 read with Section 193 of the Election Act, 2017.

Directing the security apparatus to cooperate with district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and presiding officers (POs), the electoral body has stressed the need for LEAs to "remain impartial and neutral throughout the election process [...] and shall not act in favour of or against any political party or candidate in any manner whatsoever".

Underscoring the significance of ensuring a peaceful and transparent polling process, the ECP has warned security personnel against disallowing a voter to cast his/her vote.