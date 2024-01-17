Israel-Hamas agree on medicines for hostages in exchange for Gaza aid

TEL AVIV: Israel and Hamas have agreed upon a Qatar brokered-deal that will allow medicines to be delivered to Israeli hostages in Gaza, according to CNN.

“Medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza,” the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday in a statement posted on X.

The medicines and supplies will depart Doha on Wednesday for Egypt before being sent to Gaza, according to the ministry.

However, it is not known when the drugs will reach Gaza.



The relatives of over 100 captives thought to be alive in Gaza have requested drugs for their loved ones. It has been more than three months since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, murdering 1,200 people and kidnapping over 240 more, reported CNN.

The Hostages and Missing relatives Forum, an advocacy group for the victims’ relatives, claims that each day in captivity endangers their lives and health.



The forum has said in its report that at least one-third of the hostages have chronic ailments that require medicine, and “others suffer from illnesses related to the harsh captivity conditions, which include mental and physical torture.”



Since the end of a week-long truce in November, Israel has increased its military operations in the beleaguered enclave.



The Gaza Ministry of Health, which is operated by Hamas, announced Tuesday that 24,285 Palestinians had been killed since the conflict began. According to reports, 10,600 youngsters have died, reported CNN.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.



Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas’ infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

