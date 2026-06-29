Indian Army field hospital begins operations in quake-hit Venezuela

The Indian Embassy in Venezuela said an Indian medical team comprising highly experienced doctors has established a camp at the International La Rinconada Racetrack in Caracas.

The medical camp is "now fully operational. Services are open 24 hours. All services are free," it said in a social media post.

The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.