Australia to provide 235 million USD for Rohingya repatriation: Envoy

DHAKA: Australia will provide around 235 million U.S. dollars to Bangladesh for dignified return of more than 1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their motherland in Myanmar, local media reported Monday.

The commitment came when outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer made a farewell call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, the national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported, Xinhua News Agency said.

On the Rohingya issue, the envoy reiterated his country's support to Bangladesh for dignified return of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar, saying his country would give some 235 million dollars for them.

More than 1 million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are living in Cox's Bazar, some 300 km southeast of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.