Action against Iran’s interests will be met with painful response: President Ebrahim Raisi

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, during a phone call with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, issued a stern warning, emphasising that any action against Iran’s interests will be met with a severe and extensive response against all those involved, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Raisi highlighted recent regional developments, emphasising the ongoing plight of Palestinians in Gaza. He underscored the urgent need for effective measures to halt the Israel’s atrocities.



He stressed the need to take deterrent measures against the continuation of the Israel’s crimes in Gaza, especially by Islamic countries.

While the oppressed and powerful people of Gaza are still victorious in the field with their resistance, pedicide, genocide, and horrific crimes by the (Zionists) Isreal, are supported by the United States and some Western countries, he added, according to IRNA.

He condemned the terrorist attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus as a desperate act stemming from the Israel’s failure to achieve its objectives in Gaza.



Raisi criticised the United Nations and the UN Security Council for failing to condemn the consulate attack, stressing Iran’s right to legitimate defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. He also cited the necessity of taking deterrent actions against the ongoing crimes of Israel, particularly by Islamic nations.



Meanwhile, Emir Hamad Al Thani reaffirmed the strong bond between Iran and Qatar, noting their mutual support. He commended Qatar’s efforts to denounce the Israel’s aggression against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, highlighting global solidarity with the Palestinian cause.



Referring to Qatar’s efforts to condemn the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, he said, “Today, we are witnessing the highest level of global and popular convergence in support of the Palestinian cause, and the Israel regime is trying to distract the world public from its crimes by creating tension in Gaza.”



He lauded Iran’s strategic response to the Israel’s crimes, emphasising its clear message for everyone, IRNA reported.



Notably, Israel’s war cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to deliberate on its reaction to Iran’s drone and missile assault, as relayed by a source to CNN.



This upcoming meeting marks the fifth session of the war cabinet following a string of strikes by Tehran on Israel on Sunday, initiated in retaliation to a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month.



The recent assault from Iran over the weekend represents a significant escalation, being the first instance of direct fire from Iranian territory towards Israel. These events unfold against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions stemming from Israel’s military operations in Gaza, CNN reported.

