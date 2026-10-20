Popular finfluencer Harish found dead in rented villa; death triggers social media debate

The deceased was identified as V Harish, a finfluencer from Puducherry. Harish ran an Instagram channel called 'Finance with Harish' and gave investment advice. His channel had more than a million subscribers, but was taken down in September allegedly due to regulatory violations.

Finfluencers (short for financial influencers) are social media content creators who share advice, tips, and personal experiences about money management, budgeting, stock trading on social media.