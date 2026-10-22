Finfluencer death: Police register ‘abetment to suicide’ case

Police are taking steps to summon the YouTuber, Jason Samuel, who was named in the complaint by Harish’s family. Police said that the roles of others involved in the alleged abetment would also be probed.

Meanwhile, a video recorded by Harish before his final moments stating that his efforts were belittled was widely shared on social media by his friends. Harish ran a Instagram channel, ‘Finance with Harish’, and gave investment advice. His channel with over one million subscribers was taken down last month. After this, he launched a new channel which was also mass reported and blocked.

Police sources said that his body was recovered from a villa on ECR on Tuesday and moved to Chengalpattu GH for autopsy. Social media was abuzz with discussions about the cause of death, with some of his friends alleging cyberbullying.Some other pointed out that Harish’s unfortunate decision should not be pinned on those who pointed out the genuine shortcomings with his ‘influencing’.