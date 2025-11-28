Youth torch bearers of Constitution: Justice Chandru

TIRUCHY: As the youth are the torch bearers of the Indian Constitution, they should realise its importance and resolve not to give up the rights that we have acquired through the law, said Justice K Chandru here on Thursday.

Addressing the students of St Joseph’s College, Justice K Chandru said, the Indian Constitution Day celebrations should not be limited to the advocates, but it is common to every citizen of India, as it gives every right to everyone.

“The Constitution law paved the way for freedom of expression and freedom of speech, which is witnessed in every Indian’s genes,” the Justice said.

He stated that the youth of the country are the torch bearers of the Indian Constitution, and it is the duty of every youth to realise the importance of the Indian Constitution and resolve to uphold the rights that everyone has acquired through the law.

“So, the future generation should be the guardians of the constitution and carry forward its benefits to the next generation”, the Justice stressed.

Subsequently, Justice Chandru interacted with the students and clarified their doubts related to the Indian Constitution and its relevance to every citizen of the country.

Earlier, the students took an oath on account of the Indian Constitution Day. College Principal Rev Dr C Mariadhas welcomed the gathering, Secretary Rev Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier, and others felicitated the guests on the occasion.