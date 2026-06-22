AIADMK MLAs divided during Assembly walkout over Mekedatu dam issue

EPS alleges violation of Assembly rules

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had sought permission to raise a breach of privilege issue under Assembly rules regarding alleged modifications made to the Mekedatu resolution. He claimed that a draft resolution circulated to members on June 18 had the support of the AIADMK, but changes were later made without following established procedures. According to Palaniswami, any amendment to a resolution should be brought before the House through the prescribed process and with the Speaker's approval.