AIADMK MLAs divided during Assembly walkout over Mekedatu dam issue

CHENNAI: Differences within the AIADMK came to the fore in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday (22nd June) when a section of the party's MLAs did not join the walkout led by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over the Mekedatu issue and a breach of privilege matter, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The walkout was staged after the Speaker allegedly denied permission to AIADMK members to raise a breach of privilege issue relating to the government's Mekedatu resolution.
While Palaniswami led party members out of the Assembly, senior leaders S P Velumani and Natham R Viswanathan, along with MLAs Ravi Manohar and Rakesh, remained in the House. The development has once again highlighted differences within the party following the Assembly elections, in which the AIADMK secured 47 seats.
Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had sought permission to raise a breach of privilege issue under Assembly rules regarding alleged modifications made to the Mekedatu resolution. He claimed that a draft resolution circulated to members on June 18 had the support of the AIADMK, but changes were later made without following established procedures. According to Palaniswami, any amendment to a resolution should be brought before the House through the prescribed process and with the Speaker's approval.
Palaniswami alleged that the changes were incorporated into the Chief Minister's reply without proper procedure being followed. Stating that the Speaker did not permit the AIADMK to raise the issue in the House, he said the party staged a walkout to register its protest against what it described as a violation of Assembly rules.
The proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the River Cauvery in Karnataka has been opposed by Tamil Nadu, which fears it could affect the State's share of Cauvery water. Tamil Nadu has consistently urged the Union government not to grant approval for the project, citing the Supreme Court's final verdict on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and the interests of farmers in the Cauvery delta region.