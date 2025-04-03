Woman killed in dispute over flushing public toilet in Tiruvallur, 2 arrested

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman named Lakshmi was allegedly beaten to death during a dispute over cleaning a public toilet in Gandhi Nagar, near Cholavaram, Tiruvallur district. The altercation erupted on Tuesday when Lakshmi confronted two women for failing to properly flush water in the communal toilet.

According to the police, Lakshmi was confronted by Sundari (55) and Gomathi (30), who allegedly assaulted her following an argument about hygiene practices. The victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Local authorities swiftly arrested the two suspects, who are currently under interrogation.

“The incident stemmed from a disagreement over maintaining the public toilet. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway,” stated a police official. The case has highlighted tensions over shared civic responsibilities in the area.