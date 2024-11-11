With low pressure brewing, yellow alert for heavy rains in Chennai, other coastal TN districts from Nov 12

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, and is expected to bring heavy rain over several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai from Tuesday (November 12). In light of this, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in over 16 districts till November 15.

The cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards on Monday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same area during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move slowly nearly westwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts in the subsequent two days, the weather department said.

For the next 48 hours (November 12 and 13), heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, and Thoothukudi districts.

On November 14 and 15, intense spells are expected over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.

Meanwhile, weather blogger Pradeep John, whose social media handle is Tamil Nadu Weatherman, commented that a brief but intense spell is expected over the capital city on Monday (November 11). Rainfall activity might intensify in the night or by Tuesday morning under the influence of the prevailing weather system, he said.