Northeast monsoon 2024: Tamil Nadu receives 3% above normal rains, but 21 districts record deficit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded three per cent more rainfall than normal this northeast monsoon season so far – from October 10 to November 10. But as many as 21 out of 38 districts in Tamil Nadu have still recorded deficit rains, a data that makes it clear how monsoon rains vary across the State and even regions within the State.

According to the data from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, rainfall was below normal at 21 districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, in the current monsoon season.

However, Chennai, the capital city, recorded slightly above-normal rainfall during this period.

Chennai received 431 mm of rain, which is 4 per cent above the 413 mm rainfall that it was expected to receive from October 10 to November 10. On the other hand, Chennai's neighbouring district Kancheepuram recorded 191.9 mm, which is a deficit of 35 per cent, while it was -30 per cent in Chengalpattu (248 mm), and -4 per cent in Tiruvallur (306 mm).

Many districts even received excess rainfall, with Coimbatore topping the list at 411 mm, which is 79 per cent above normal.

Similarly, districts like Madurai, Krishnagiri, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tirupattur, and Tirupur recorded more than 35 per cent above-normal rainfall. Others like Tiruchy, Kanniyakumari, and Salem received excess rainfall amounts of 27, 24, and 19 percent, respectively.

However, while several of its neighbours received excess, Thoothukudi district received the least rainfall - 58 per cent below the usual amount. The union territory of Puducherry also saw a significant deficit of 48 per cent below normal.