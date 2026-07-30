Will quit NDA if Rahul Gandhi says no to Mekedatu: Anbumani Ramadoss

"If Rahul Gandhi says the Karnataka government should not build the Mekedatu dam, we are ready to walk out of the NDA," Anbumani said.

He also opposed reports that Chief Minister Vijay may visit Karnataka for talks on the proposed Mekedatu dam project, saying such a move would weaken Tamil Nadu's long-standing stance against the project.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Anbumani said Tamil Nadu has never accepted the Mekedatu project and there was no need to hold discussions with the Karnataka government on the issue.