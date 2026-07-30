Will quit NDA if Rahul Gandhi says no to Mekedatu: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: In an unending war of words over the Mekedatu issue, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday (July 30) challenged TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore to ensure visiting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemns Karnataka on the dam issue, and pledged to quit the NDA if he does so.
"If Rahul Gandhi says the Karnataka government should not build the Mekedatu dam, we are ready to walk out of the NDA," Anbumani said.
He also opposed reports that Chief Minister Vijay may visit Karnataka for talks on the proposed Mekedatu dam project, saying such a move would weaken Tamil Nadu's long-standing stance against the project.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Anbumani said Tamil Nadu has never accepted the Mekedatu project and there was no need to hold discussions with the Karnataka government on the issue.
"If the Chief Minister visits Karnataka and meets the Karnataka Chief Minister over the Mekedatu issue, it will be a major setback for Tamil Nadu," he said.
Instead, he urged the State government to take up the matter with the Centre and the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, rather than holding talks with the Karnataka government.
Anbumani alleged that Karnataka had failed to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu despite directions from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. "If Karnataka is not releasing water now, the situation will only worsen if the Mekedatu dam is constructed," he said.
The PMK leader also criticised the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, alleging that the minister had provided incorrect information in Parliament by stating that the Supreme Court had ruled Karnataka did not require Tamil Nadu's consent to construct the Mekedatu dam.
He said Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu should seek action against the Union Minister for allegedly furnishing false information in Parliament.
Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Anbumani questioned why the Congress had not opposed the Mekedatu project, which he said would affect thousands of acres in Tamil Nadu.