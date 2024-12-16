Will announce future plans soon, says Aadhav Arjuna on speculations linking him with Vijay’s TVK

CHENNAI: The decision on his future plans, including whether or not he would join actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), would be announced soon, said former VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Monday.

Aadhav Arjuna, son-in-law of 'Lottery King' Martin, announced recently that he had quit the party. He was earlier placed under suspension for six months for repeatedly criticising the ruling DMK which is leading the alliance in which VCK is a key ally.

Along with his sharp criticism of the DMK, Aadhav has also been appreciative of Vijay taking the political plunge. Sharing the stage with the actor earlier this month, Aadhav also urged him to take the fight to the DMK camp. While all of which made his continuation in the VCK untenable, it sparked speculations that he would join TVK.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said that he would soon make an announcement about joining TVK. "I will announce my future plans shortly. I am contemplating what I can do beyond just merely joining TVK," he said.