Aadhav Arjuna’s explanations over quitting VCK unacceptable: Thiruma

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said that the party's former deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna’s statement regarding his decision to quit the party is “unacceptable” and claimed that it would create a negative image of the party and its leadership.

“We did not intend to remove him from the party or force him out. The objective of the suspension was to educate him on the need to become accustomed to the party’s procedures,” Thiruma told the media at Chennai Airport on Sunday.

Expressing his disappointment over the statements issued by Arjuna after his suspension, he said there is a procedure in place within the party. He should have communicated with the party leadership or the disciplinary committee if he wished to continue in the party. However, he went public with his views, Thiruma said. “His statements following the disciplinary action were against the party and its leadership. Though he can try to justify it, we deem it as unacceptable,” he said.

“I have known him for three years, and he joined the party a year ago. He intends to work for the oppressed sections of the people, but he should adhere to the rules and regulations of the party. If he wants to voice his opinion, it should be done through the party by proper channel,” he added.

Thiruma continued that Arjuna should have shown “patience” and “maturity” in airing his views.