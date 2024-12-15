Aadhav Arjuna, who trained guns on DMK, quits VCK

CHENNAI: Seven days after being suspended from the party, the former deputy general secretary of VCK Aadhav Arjuna quit the party on Sunday.

He made his decision public a couple of hours after VCK founder president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan criticised him for remarks in the interviews with various media houses in the last couple of days. Thiruma noted that the deeds of Arjuna indicate that he had an "action plan" in his mind.

In his two-page letter addressing Thiruma, Arjuna said he voiced out his justified anger and issues concerning the welfare of the people. They often turned into subjects of debate. He wished these should not become a source to create a rift between them since he wished to continue the political struggle along with him for the oppressed sections of the society. "I work with a single objective - the growth of the party. I have no other action plan till this minute. I want to make this clear to you," he said.

Since he has been suspended from the party for six months, he wished to avoid unwanted debates, he said, adding, "In a bid to avoid unwanted debates regarding me in the open forum, I have decided to completely relieve myself from the VCK. I have taken the decision with a heavy heart after considering the prevailing situation."

Recalling his association with the VCK for the last two years, starting as a political strategist to deputy general secretary, Arjuna thanked Thiruma, party functionaries and cadres for guiding and shaping him in the political journey. He continued that he would follow the words of Dr Ambedkar that 'voice against the power centre' and continue his political struggle to achieve social justice for all.

Aadhav courted controversy in September by appealing to DMK for a share of power. Later, sharing the dais with actor Vijay at a book launch function, Aadhav trained his guns on the DMK, saying the ‘rule of monarchy’ will be brought to an end in the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu.

Aadhav is the son-in-law of ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, whose firm was the biggest contributor of electoral bonds to the DMK.