Wife of Armstrong murder accused Ponnai Balu seeks police protection

CHENNAI: Following the "sudden" encounter of Thiruvengadam, one of the 11 accused who was arrested in the Armstrong murder case, wife of history-sheeter Ponnai Balu, who is another accused in the case, has requested security for her husband.



According to Thanthi TV, she submitted a petition in connection with this at the city police commissionerate on Monday.

It may be noted that Ponnai Balu is the younger brother of history sheeter Arcot V Suresh, whose murder in August 2023 was the main motive behind the recent hacking of BSP state chief Armstrong, police said.

The 52-year-old Dalit leader was killed by a six member gang outside his under construction home in Perumbur on July 5, sending shock waves across the state.