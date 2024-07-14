Police release new CCTV clip of Armstrong's murder, confirm that 'real' culprits were arrested

CHENNAI: Police have released CCTV camera footage to confirm that those arrested in connection with the TN BSP chief K Armstrong's murder to confirm that they were indeed the actual culprits on Sunday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The new CCTV footage shows the Dalit leader being brutally attacked with machetes by a six-member gang outside his under-construction house in Perambur on July 5.

The city police confirmed that the 11 people who were arrested in connection with the 52-year-old politician's murder are the ones featured in the video footage.

This comes amid allegations by Bahujan Samaj Party cadre, its supremo Mayawati, and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, amongst other opposition leaders, that the 'real' killers had not been apprehended by the police yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the eleven suspects arrested hours after Armstrong's murder, was shot dead by the city police near Madhavaram when he allegedly tried to attack them and flee.

When Thiruvengadam, a history-sheeter was taken to a spot near a lake in Madhavaram today where the weapons used in Armstrong’s murder were hidden, he allegedly attacked a policeman and attempted to flee. Police reportedly shot him in self-defence. The accused was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead.

Opposition leaders like Edappadi K Palaniswami and K Annamalai have questioned the suspect's death in the police encounter and called for a probe into it.