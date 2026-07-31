Why visit Karnataka after CWMA order, asks Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to refrain from visiting Karnataka for talks on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and Mekedatu issue, arguing that such a visit would be inappropriate after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) reaffirmed the Supreme Court's directive on water release.
Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said the CWMA had upheld the apex court's order directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, and criticised Vijay’s silence on an issue affecting people's livelihoods.
"The government should convene an all-party meeting, consult legal experts and representatives of major farmers' associations, and evolve a comprehensive strategy to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery dispute," Palaniswami said.
He reiterated the AIADMK's opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, warning that construction of the reservoir across the Cauvery would have serious consequences for Tamil Nadu. “The project would severely affect irrigation in the Cauvery Delta and jeopardise drinking water supplies to nearly 20 districts in the State,” he said.
Palaniswami also criticised Karnataka for its continued failure to comply with the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict, which laid down a monthly schedule for the release of Cauvery water. He also accused the state government of remaining complacent despite the looming water crisis, saying inadequate water availability had prevented farmers in the Delta region from taking up kuruvai cultivation.
The AIADMK leader further demanded that the government fulfil its election promise of a complete waiver of crop loans. He warned that the party would organise statewide protests if a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers is not announced in the forthcoming budget.