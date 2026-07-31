Why visit Karnataka after CWMA order, asks Edappadi K Palaniswami

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said the CWMA had upheld the apex court's order directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, and criticised Vijay’s silence on an issue affecting people's livelihoods.

"The government should convene an all-party meeting, consult legal experts and representatives of major farmers' associations, and evolve a comprehensive strategy to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery dispute," Palaniswami said.