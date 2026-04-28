Defer CWMA meet till new govts take charge, chorus in Tamil Nadu

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Pattali Makkal Katchi and the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, in separate statements, said it would be inappropriate to hold the meeting when Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are in transition between governments following Assembly elections, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Authority’s meeting should be deferred until elected governments assume office, as officials attending the meeting would not be in a position to present considered views without policy direction. He noted that the Authority was constituted to monitor the implementation of the Supreme Court of India-mandated Cauvery water sharing arrangement, including the annual release of 177.25 tmc ft of water to Tamil Nadu, and to deliberate on inter-State issues concerning the river.