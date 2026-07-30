Cauvery: Only CWMA holds power to decide on water sharing, says DMK

Speaking on the Mekedatu dam issue after reports indicated that Karnataka's detailed project report was returned for failing to conform with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award and Supreme Court judgments, Elangovan emphasised that "nobody else can intervene once a tribunal is appointed."

Reacting to a proposed meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar over the dispute, the DMK spokesperson dismissed the effort as a "show off".

"What is the use of talking to the Karnataka Chief Minister? He is firm that he is going to build a dam across Mekedatu," Elangovan told PTI Videos, adding that appeals should instead be directed to the tribunal to halt construction rather than holding talks.