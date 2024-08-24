Why did CM Stalin, Udhayanidhi skip Murugan global conference, questions BJP’s Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Even as Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the much-touted two-day global Lord Murugan conference, an overt attempt to counter the BJP’s allegation that the DMK party and its government were anti-Hindu, senior saffron party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan raised questions about Stalin not launching the event in person.

While the conference is being held in Palani, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the event from Chennai through video conferencing.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore airport on Saturday morning, former BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai criticised Stalin and his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for not attending the inauguration of the Muthamizh Murugan global conference in person.

Them skipping the event suggested that the DMK regime was organising the conference only as a token gesture, she alleged.

However, Tamilisai added that the government being involved in the conference on Lord Murugan indicated that the DMK, which is an avowedly rationalist party, was gravitating towards religious matters. The party that once followed its rationalist founder-leader CN Annadurai is now following Andal’s Tamil, she said.