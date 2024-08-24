Lord Murugan conference, DMK’s response to BJP’s anti-Hindu allegation, to begin today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to inaugurate the two-day Muthamizh Murugan global conference, widely seen as the ruling DMK’s political response to the BJP’s allegation that the rational party and its leadership were against Hindus.

The global conference on Lord Murugan, organised by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, will begin on Saturday in Palani, which is one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

The HR&CE department has constituted a panel, headed by Minister PK Sekarbabu, to oversee the arrangements and launched a website for the participants to register for the conference.

More than 1,000 research papers were received from scholars from several foreign countries, including England, the US, Australia and Canada, for the Muthamizh Murugan Manadu in Palani.