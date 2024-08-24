Two-day Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference begins in Palani

DINDIGUL: Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu and Minister R Sakkarapani on Saturday inaugurated the two-day 'Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference in Palani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

The conference aims to bring together the devotees and harness the philosophy of Lord Murugan. Ahead of the event, Minister Sekhar Babu, Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, and other officials inspected the arrangements at Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture. Shri Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani has been adorned with colourful lights.

The event is expected to draw lakhs of attendees, including VIPs, scholars, devotees, and the general public from India and around the world. Entry is free. The conference will feature a range of events, such as seminars, photo exhibitions, and 3D exhibitions.

The conference is being held at Palani because it is the third adobe of the six adobes of Lord Muruga. He the Lord Muragan is revered as Muthamizh.

The objectives of the conference are to spread the core principles of Murugan globally, to enable easy understanding of philosophical doctrines of Murugan, to unite devotees of Murugan on a global scale, to propagate the valuable gems of Murugan worship drawn from Puranas, literature, Thirumurais, and Shaiva Siddhanta scriptures and to instil the renowned Murugan doctrines of the precious heritage in the minds of the youth, paving the way for a prosperous and harmonious divine world.