Why Bengaluru trip was planned for Cauvery issue, CM Vijay explains in Assembly

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (August 7) clarified in the State Assembly why he had planned a visit to Bengaluru to hold talks with his Karnataka counterpart D.K. Shivakumar on the Cauvery river water dispute, including the Mekedatu dam issue.
During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned why the Chief Minister had initiated the proposed Bengaluru visit to discuss the Cauvery issue.
Intervening in the debate, the Chief Minister said that even hostile countries try to resolve their disputes through dialogue. "We thought we should also initiate talks with our neighbouring State on the Cauvery issue," he said.
Explaining the decision, the Chief Minister said he had personally taken the initiative to hold talks with Karnataka and was prepared to face any disgrace arising from the move.
"The TVK-led government will never compromise on the State's rights over Cauvery water sharing and the Mekedatu dam issue. This is our stand. The government is firm in pursuing the Cauvery issue through legal means," the Chief Minister said.
Detailing the measures taken by the State government, he said the Cauvery river water dispute was a sensitive issue and that the government had no intention of playing politics over it.
In a veiled attack on former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister asked who had permitted the construction of a dam across the Cauvery in 1969 and who had been Tamil Nadu's Water Resources Minister at that time.
It may be noted that in 1969, Karunanidhi was the State's Water Resources Minister.