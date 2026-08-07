Why Bengaluru trip was planned for Cauvery issue, CM Vijay explains in Assembly

During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned why the Chief Minister had initiated the proposed Bengaluru visit to discuss the Cauvery issue.

Intervening in the debate, the Chief Minister said that even hostile countries try to resolve their disputes through dialogue. "We thought we should also initiate talks with our neighbouring State on the Cauvery issue," he said.

Explaining the decision, the Chief Minister said he had personally taken the initiative to hold talks with Karnataka and was prepared to face any disgrace arising from the move.

"The TVK-led government will never compromise on the State's rights over Cauvery water sharing and the Mekedatu dam issue. This is our stand. The government is firm in pursuing the Cauvery issue through legal means," the Chief Minister said.