Cauvery row: Ready to bear even insults for people of Tamil Nadu, CM Vijay tells Assembly

What did CM Vijay say on the Cauvery and Mekadatu issues?

Responding to the criticism, Vijay described the Cauvery as Tamil Nadu's lifeline and said the government had no intention of politicising the issue.

"We will never give up Tamil Nadu's rights in the matter of the Mekadatu dam," he said, adding that he was the one who had sought talks on the Cauvery issue.

The Chief Minister said the resolution passed by the Assembly had been sent to the Prime Minister and recalled that all members had unanimously backed the resolution on the Mekadatu issue.