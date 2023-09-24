What to expect in the Nellai-Chennai Vande Bharat express

CHENNAI: The Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat express is to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli VB Express would be the first such premium service connecting the southern cities of Tamil Nadu with Chennai and third to be operated in the State.

The eight-coach special VB Express train (No 02666), will leave Tirunelveli, at 12.30 hrs on Sunday. The train covers 650km distance in 7 hours 50 minutes.

The Chennai Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has manufactured 16 coaches for five VB trains so far. Of this, New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Katra trains are the first model trains to be made during 2018-19. After that, Vande Bharat 2.0 coaches with minor modifications were manufactured and run on Gandhinagar-Mumbai, Una-Delhi, Chennai-Mysore.

Technical details:

* The train can run at the speed of 100 kmph, and at maximum, it can run at 180 kmph.

* During the trail run, the train runs at the speed of 110 kmph .

* The train consists of eight coaches, out of which seven are seater class coach and the one executive class coach.

* The average cost of Rs 65 crore has been required to manufacture each coaches.

* All doors in the train open and close automatically and the train cannot be operated even if a door is open. In case of technical failure, the door can be removed from automatic service.

* Trains are generally powered by the traction capacity of the engine. Failure of a wheel or brake does not necessarily stop the train, but reduces the speed of the train.

Salient features :

Seating arrangement in Vande Bharat train

* The AC chair car compartment consists of 3 seaters, while the Executive AC chair car compartment would be of 2 seaters.

* The eight coaches contains a total of 508 seats, which includes 52 seats in executive coach and 44 seats with wheelchair accessible for differently-abled people and 78 seats in each ordinary coaches.

* Water bottle holder, cell phone charger, USB port, food tray, individual low-light sensor lights above seat is provided

* Also, luggage racks, emergency fire alarm inside rail compartment and lavatory, fire extinguishers, surveillance cameras, compartment number , digital information board announcement including train speed, next train station, loudspeaker facility, alarm facility is provided in all coaches in case of technical fault in the train.

* Passengers are also provided with a facility to speak to the train engine driver and guard for emergency needs including medical assistance in every coach.

* Passengers will be fined in case of misusing these facilities.

* Regarding the toilet facilities, there are 3 types namely Indian system, Upland system and Disabled. The disabled toilet is very spacious and has various facilities.

* There is also a seat where the children can sit safely in case women with infants need to use the toilet urgently.

* For the convenience of the blind, notice boards with Braille characters are fitted in each box at necessary places.

Booking and Fare details:

Booking for Nellai - Chennai Vande Bharat train had started from yesterday morning. The tickets had been booked and sold out quickly within hours of the opening and the entries made later are transferred to the waiting list.

Fare details:

* Madurai-Virudhunagar: Chair car- Rs.380, Executive-Rs.705

* Madurai-Nellai: Chair car -Rs.545, Executive Rs.1055

* Madurai-Dindigul: Chair car-Rs.545, Executive Rs.965

* Madurai-Tiruchy: Chair car-Rs.665, Executive-Rs.1215

* Madurai-Villupuram: Chair car-Rs.955, Executive-Rs.1790

* Madurai-Tambaram: Chair car-Rs.1385, Executive-Rs.2475

* Madurai-Chennai: Chair car-Rs.1425 , Executive-Rs.2535