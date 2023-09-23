With 6 stops, Chennai-Tirunelveli VB to begin operation on Monday

CHENNAI: The fare of the Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Tirunelveli, slated to be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Modi virtually, will be Rs 1,620 for AC Chair Car compartment and Rs 3,025 for Executive AC Chair Car compartment. The reservation for the train, that runs on schedule from Monday (September 25), will commence on Sunday, officials said.

The train only has one executive AC chair car compartment and fare is fixed at Rs 3,025 due to multiple amenities.

“The train will run on all days except Tuesday. It will leave Tirunelveli at 6 am and reach Chennai Egmore at 1.50 pm. It will stop at Virudhunagar (7.13 am), Madurai (7.50 am), Dindigul (8.40 am), Tiruchy (9.50 am), Villupuram (11.54 am) and Tambaram (1.13 pm). In the return direction, the train will leave Chennai Egmore at 2.50 pm and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 pm. Stoppages are Tambaram (3.18 pm), Villupuram (4.39 pm), Tiruchy (6.40 pm), Dindigul (7.56 pm), Madurai (8.40 pm) and Virudhunagar (9.13 pm). The train will take 7.50 hours to cross 652.49 km at an average speed of 83.30 kmph,” Southern Railway sources said.

Welcoming the new service, S Nagajothi of Tirunelveli said, “I am a working woman living in Chennai. Vande Bharat train service is a great boon for people like me to go home. In this way, we can reach Nellai within 8 hours. Now there is hope that southern districts including Nellai will witness further developments.”

“Many facilities are available in Vande Bharat train. It is reassuring to know that Chennai can be reached within 8 hours. The facilities are also very pleasant to have in the train, “ opined Amal Joseph of Tirunelveli.