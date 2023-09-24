PM Modi to flag off 3 VB trains for SR today

CHENNAI: Three of the nine Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday would run in Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli VB Express would be the first such premium service connecting the southern cities of Tamil Nadu with Chennai and third to be operated in the State.

Inaugural run, which is a special service of the eight-coach special VB Express train (No 02666), will leave Tirunelveli, at 12.30 hrs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the regular service of Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express (No 20665) leaving Chennai Egmore at 14.50 hrs and train No 20666 leaving Tirunelveli at 6.00 hrs would commence on September 25 and 27, respectively.

The fare for AC Chair Car and Executive chair car from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore would be Rs 1,665 and Rs 3,055, respectively.

The inaugural runs of eight-coach Kasargod-Thiruvananathapuram Vande Bharat Express and Vijayawada- MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express would leave as special trains from Kasargod and Vijayawada at 12.30hrs Sunday.

Vijaywada-Chennai Central VB Express would be the first VB connecting Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu via Renigunta. Kasargod-Thiruvananathapuram VB express would be the second exclusive VB express for Kerala.

Regular service of the VB express connecting Chennai Central and Vijayawada would commence on September 25. Advance reservations for all three trains are open.

The other new Vande Bharat trains will run between: Udaipur-Jaipur; Hyderabad-Bengaluru; Patna-Howrah; Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri; Ranchi -Howrah and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad.