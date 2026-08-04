What are the BNS sections invoked against Udhayanidhi Stalin, and what punishment do they carry?

The Thanjavur Police registered the case against him under six sections of provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have also invoked relevant sections from the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The case has triggered political controversy, with the DMK moving the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the registration of the FIR.

Here are the provisions invoked in the case and the punishments prescribed: