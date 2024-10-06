Weavers not given festival subsidy since 2023, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the DMK government to immediately release subsidies for weavers and procure clothes from them for the government's free dhoti and saree scheme.The government should pitch in to support their livelihood and help them to celebrate the Deepavali festival this year, he said.

In a statement, the AIADMK chief said that in 10 years of the AIADMK regime between 2011 to 2021, the state government had disbursed subsidies to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore to the members of over 1,200 weavers' cooperative societies, benefitting over 2 lakh families, ahead of Pongal and Deepavali festivals. "However, the present dispensation has not disbursed subsidies since last year. This jeopardises the livelihoods of the weavers," he criticised.

Also read: TN govt releases Rs 100 cr installment for free veshti, sarees during Pongal 2025

The LoP also accused the DMK regime of not giving the entire work order for the government's free Pongal dhoti and saree scheme from 2022. It gave the projects to weavers outside the state, leaving the community here in a lurch, he added. "I have flagged this issue in the state assembly and even issued a statement on August 5 to highlight the lacklustre approach of the government... the DMK government neither hands over yarn on time nor gives the weavers quality material, causing them losses," Palaniswami said, citing news reports regarding a probe into the losses incurred during the period.

Also read: Open free dhotis, sarees yarn procurement tender: Annamalai

The AIADMK chief also charged that though only three sets of uniforms were distributed free of cost to the students of government schools, officials had fabricated records to show that they gave out four sets of free school uniforms, incurring loss to the state exchequer.

He demanded the government to look into the alleged shortcomings and procure clothes for the free dhoti and saree schemes from the weavers in Tamil Nadu to stabilise their livelihoods.