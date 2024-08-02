Open free dhotis, sarees yarn procurement tender: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday urged the ruling DMK government to immediately open the yarn procurement tender for the distribution of free dhotis and sarees under the Public Distribution System.

In a statement, Annamalai urged Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government to ensure the livelihood of the powerloom weavers in Erode and other districts by opening yarn procurement tender for distribution of free dhotis and sarees through Fair Price Shops.

Criticising the DMK government, the saffron party leader said since the DMK came to power, corruption in the free dhoti, saree scheme and irregularities such as demanding commission charges from the manufacturers have increased and there have been unreasonable delays in the procurement of yarn.

“For the past three years, we have been witnessing that the procurement work which was supposed to take place in June has been delayed till October and thus the dhoti-saree which should have been given to the public for Pongal festival through ration shops, has been delayed till February,” he said.

Recalling BJP’s complaint against state Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi in the DVAC, the former IPS officer said, “The DMK government continues the practice of delaying the supply of yarn to the weavers and then buying the sarees from individuals to supply them to the public, only to get a higher commission. In this year too, the DMK government is yet to open the procurement tender. Due to this, the powerloom weavers are facing unemployment.”