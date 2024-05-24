Cyclonic storm: Storm warning-cage #1 installed in nine ports in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Storm warning-cage #1 has been mounted in nine ports of Tamil Nadu in response to the strengthening of a low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal.

These ports include Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, Karaikal, Pamban, and Thoothukudi.

The low-pressure area, which initially formed along Southwest Bay of Bengal along the Northeast-South Andhra Pradesh coast has progressed towards north-eastward and intensified into a deep depression.

According to RMC, it will continue to move north-eastward and strengthen into a storm on May 25, particularly over the central East Bay of Bengal.

Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to take necessary precautions to ensure safety and minimize potential risks.

A Storm warning-cage is set up in these situations, to indicate that a climate conducive to the formation of cyclone is going to prevail. It also means there will be strong winds blowing without any harm to the

There are a total of 11 stages of this cage, depending on the danger levels.