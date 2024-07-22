Water level breaches 75 ft in Mettur dam as inflow from Karnataka goes up

CHENNAI: Water level breached 75 feet in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur at 8 am on Monday, following a heavy inflow of water from Karnataka. The full reservoir level is 120 ft.

The 90-year-old reservoir, which is the lifeline of lakhs of farmers in the delta region, has recorded an inflow of 64,033 cusecs of water (at 8 am on Monday) and is discharging 1000 cusecs downstream for drinking water and environmental purposes.

Since Sunday morning, the water level has gone up by 6.14 ft.

If the release continues, the water level in Mettur dam will shoot up to more than 90 ft in the next three to four days and is expected to reach its full capacity in a week if the water inflow increases.

The unabated rainfall in the catchment area of Kabini and KRS reservoirs brought more than 23,000 mcft of water in the last seven days.

(With Online Desk inputs)