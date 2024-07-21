Ban on bathing, coracle rides at Hogenekkal enters 6th day as Cauvery flows in full spate

CHENNAI: The ban on bathing at the Hogenakkal falls has entered its sixth day on Sunday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Hogenakkal's main falls, the five falls, and Cine falls are flooded due to the Cauvery River flowing in full spate. A flood alert has been issued to people living in low-lying areas on the banks of the river.

A few days ago, the Dharmapuri district administration had issued a ban on bathing and coracle operations in the falls as the inflow in Cauvery flowing into Hogenakkal has been increasing daily. The ban entered its sixth consecutive day today.

The Cauvery catchment areas in Kerala and Karnataka have been receiving heavy and continuous downpour as the southwest monsoon has intensified. Along with it, the release of surplus water from the Kabini and Krishnasagar (KRS) dams, which are approaching full capacity, has led to a rise in the inflow in Cauvery.

Saturday evening water inflow levels in the Hogenakkal falls had reached 66,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, officials of the Central Water Resources Department are keeping a close eye on the Biligundlu point on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border as the inflow of water may further increase, according to a Maalai Malar report.