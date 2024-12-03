Watch | Cyclone Fengal: Aerial footage show houses surrounded by floodwaters in Villupuram

CHENNAI: Over a thousand houses in Villupuram's Kallipattu village are marooned in the wake of Cyclone Fengal, following release of water from the Sathanur Dam on Sunday. Aerial footage from a drone shows entire residential neighbourhoods in Kallipattu inundated by floodwaters.

Acres of farmlands too were submerged as the Thenpennai River got flooded due to heavy outflow from the Sathanur reservoir.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued five flood alerts so far to several villages along the banks of the Thenpennai River river, warning of heavy inflow into the Sathanur reservoir, following unprecedented rainfall brought by Cyclone Fengal.

(With inputs from Bureau)








