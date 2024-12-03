Watch | Cyclone Fengal: Drone video shows farmlands resembling waterbodies in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: As several districts reel under the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, a drone video has surfaced showing the extent of damage caused to Kandakadu area in Cuddalore district.

In the footage, one can see swathes of agricultural lands submerged under floodwaters.

Cyclone Fengal has brought unprecedented levels of rainfall, wreaking damage to several districts like Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.