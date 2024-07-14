Was Armstrong murder suspect's death in police encounter a drama by DMK govt, asks Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Sunday alleged that the death of a suspect in the Armstrong murder case in a police encounter was a drama enacted by the DMK government.

K Thiruvengadam (33) was one of the 11 suspects arrested after TN BSP chief K Armstrong was murdered by a six-member gang outside his under-construction house in Perambur on July 5.

On Sunday morning, when the history-sheeter was taken to a spot near a lake in Madhavaram where the weapons used in Armstrong’s murder were hidden, he allegedly attacked a policeman and attempted to flee. Police reportedly shot him in self-defence. The accused was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead.

In a statement, Seeman said, "Shockingly, an undertrial arrested in the murder case of BSP's Tamil Nadu state leader, lovable brother Armstrong, has been killed in a police firing in Chennai's Madhavaram. How was a prisoner under police custody shot dead? How could the police be negligent in the protection of a criminal involved in the assassination of an important political leader?"

The Tamil Nadu government could not prevent the assassination of the state leader. It's a shame that even a surrendered undertrial could not be saved, Seeman condemned, adding that the incident shows how incompetent the police are in and how badly law and order has deteriorated under the DMK regime in the state.

He further said, "While it has been proven in many cases that police have faked firing to cover up the truth, the suspicion that those who surrendered in the Armstrong murder case are the ones guilty has now been heightened by the murder of an undertrial prisoner, Thiruvengadam."

Two DMK functionaries are involved in the assassination of Armstrong, Seeman claimed and added that everyone, including Armstrong's family, has been insisting that the real culprits should be arrested.

"This shooting of a suspect which was conducted before the investigation properly started has been orchestrated by the DMK to allow the real culprits escape. The encounter death raises a suspicion about whether it was a drama staged by the DMK government," the opposition leader wondered.

Seeman then urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Supreme Court to conduct a thorough investigation into the encounter death of Thiruvengadam and take appropriate action to arrest the actual accused behind Armstrong's murder.