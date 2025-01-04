Want to see CCTV footage , asks mother of girl who died in Vikravandi school septic tank

CHENNAI: The mother of the 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a private school’s septic tank in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, has expressed serious concerns over her daughter’s tragic death.

Speaking with reporters, the grieving mother demanded clarity and transparency: “My child did not die on her own,” she said.

“I want to see the CCTV footage from the spot.” She further alleged inconsistencies in the school administration’s statements regarding the incident, saying, “The school authorities are contradicting themselves about what happened to my child,” she added as per Thanthi TV report.

Further, she insisted on seeing the exact footage of her child falling into the septic tank, as she struggles to come to terms with the tragedy.

Following the incident, police were deployed outside the private school to prevent any untoward incidents.

The incident occurred when Liya Lakshmi (3), studying in the school, was playing near the septic tank on the school premises.

The iron cover over the tank, which had reportedly become loose, collapsed, causing the child to fall into the tank.

Despite frantic efforts by teachers and school staff, Liya was unresponsive by the time she was rescued and rushed to the hospital. There, the doctors confirmed that she had already died.

After the post-mortem examination was conducted at Mundiyampakkam Government Hospital, Lakshmi’s body was handed over to her father. The family has taken the body to their native village for the final rites.