Police arrest school officials over 3-year-old girl's death in Vikravandi

CHENNAI: Three school officials were arrested following the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into the septic tank at a private school in Vikravandi.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the arrested persons were identified as school correspondent Emilda, principal Dominic Mary, and class teacher Angel.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family.

The incident occurred when Liya Lakshmi (3), studying in UKG, was playing near the septic tank on the school premises. The iron cover over the tank, which had reportedly become loose, collapsed, causing the child to fall into the tank.

Despite frantic efforts by teachers and school staff, Liya was unresponsive by the time she was rescued and rushed to the hospital. There, the doctors confirmed that she had already died.