3-year-old dies after falling into drainage tank at private school in Villupuram

CHENNAI: A 3-year-old girl lost her life after falling into a drainage tank at a private school in Vikravandi, Viluppuram district. The child, identified as Liya Lakshmi, was a UKG student at the school.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred during the lunch break when Liya was playing near the drainage tank on the school premises. The iron cover over the tank, which had reportedly become loose, collapsed, causing the child to fall into the tank. Despite efforts by teachers and school staff to rescue her, Liya was found unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors confirmed that she had already passed away.

The Vikravandi police have registered a case. An intense investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the child's tragic death.