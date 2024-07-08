Vikravandi by-election: Leaders give final push before campaigning wraps up today

CHENNAI: As the Vikravandi assembly by-election campaign will conclude by 6 pm today, candidates are actively engaging voters across the constituency in final efforts to woo them.

The Election Commission of India has heightened its preparations for the polling day, July 10. A total of 276 polling centers has been set up across Vikravandi and the authorities are working closely with the police to ensure a peaceful and efficient voting process.

Vote counting will take place on July 13 at Panaiyapuram Government Higher Secondary School.

A total of 29 candidates are in the fray including Anniyur Siva on behalf of the DMK, PMK's candidate C Anbumani, and NTK's candidate Dr Abhinaya. Notably, major opposition parties such as the AIADMK and DMDK have boycotted the by-election over doubts that it may not be conducted in a democratic manner.

Major leaders including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Sports Development and Youth Welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss have been campaigning vigorously across the Vikravandi segment in support of their party's candidates.

The seat in Vikravandi constituency was left vacant following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi, thus necessitating the by-election.