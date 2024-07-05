Bypoll: Tamil Nadu government declares public holiday for Vikravandi Assembly constituency

CHENNAI: State government has declared a public holiday on July 10 for Vikravandi Assembly constituency, where the bye-election is scheduled to be held on July 10.

According to the order issued by the Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, the Election Commission of India has notified July 10 as the poll day for the bye-election to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, Villupuram district.

Hence, the poll day (July 10, Wednesday) has to be declared as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

"The public holiday will be for the areas comprising the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency. All employees working in Villupuram district and neighbouring districts but registered as voters in Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, shall also be given a paid holiday on July 10," he said.

Further, the Chief Secretary said that all government offices including industrial establishments of the Government and Government controlled bodies and all the educational institutions throughout the areas comprising Vikravandi Assembly Constituency will remain closed on July 10.